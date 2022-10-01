Navratri 2022 Day 7: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, bhog, mantras to worship Maa Kalaratri

File Photo

The nine-day festival of Navratri began on September 26. On Sharad/Shardiya Navratri, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga. Navratri, in 2022, will end on October 4, 2022. The festival is observed in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar.

On the seventh day of Navratri, which is tomorrow, Maa Kalaratri is worshipped. Kalaratri is the seventh avatar of Navdurga. Goddess Kalaratri is also reffred to as Goddess Shubhankari and is a destructive form of the goddess because of her dark black appearance, unkempt hair, three eyes, and four hands in the Abhaya and Varada mudras.

Maa Kalaratri has a dark complexion and a third eye. She holds a scimitar and a thunderbolt in the upper and lower left hands, respectively. She holds the Abhaya and Vara Mudra in the two right hands. This form of the Mother Goddess is mounted on a donkey. Kalaratri Maa governs Shani (Saturn), and hence, those suffering from the ill-effects of the planet worship her to rid themselves of its adverse influence.

Navratri 2022 Day 7: Shubh Muhurat

On the seventh day of Navratri, according to the Drik Panchang, the Saptami Tithi will be in effect from 7:16 pm on October 1 to 5:17 pm on October 2.

Navratri 2022 Day 7: Puja Vidhi

To pray to Maa Kalaratri, one should perform the Navgraha Puja. The puja is performed with rice, bhog, flowers, incense sticks, ganga jal, dry fruits and panchamrita. Jasmine is considered to be Maa Kalaratri's favourite flower and is offered to her during the puja.

Navratri 2022 Day 7: Colour and Bhog

Worship Maa Kalaratri and offer jaggery (gud) or ladoos made of jaggery as 'bhog'. Maa Kalaratri represents the colour orange that symbolises brightness, knowledge and tranquillity.

Navratri 2022 Day 7: Mantras

ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः॥



एकवेणी जपाकर्णपूरा नग्ना खरास्थिता।

लम्बोष्ठी कर्णिकाकर्णी तैलाभ्यक्त शरीरिणी॥

वामपादोल्लसल्लोह लताकण्टकभूषणा।

वर्धन मूर्धध्वजा कृष्णा कालरात्रिर्भयङ्करी॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कालरात्रि रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥