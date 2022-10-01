Search icon
Durga Puja 2022: What is origin and significance of Durgotsava? Know story of Maa Durga's slaying of Mahishasura

On the sixth day, which is today, Sasthi celebrations and worship begin. The goddess is worshipped in her various forms over the next three days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

File Photo

Durga Puja or Durgotsava or Sharodotsava is a yearly Hindu festival that is celebrated in the Indian subcontinent that honours and reveres the Hindu Goddess Durga and celebrates Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura. 

The first day of Durga Puja marks the arrival of the goddess and is called Mahalaya. On the sixth day, which is today, Sasthi celebrations and worship begin. The goddess is worshipped in her various forms as Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati over the next three days.

The celebrations conclude with Vijaya Dashami (Tenth Day of Victory) when sacred images are carried in massive processions to local rivers and immersed amid loud chants and drumbeats "dhaak." 

This custom represents the deity's return to her home and husband, Shiva, in the Himalayas. At various pandals, idols of the goddess riding a lion and attacking the demon king Mahishasura can be found. This year the celebration will begin today - October 1 and last till October 5.

The significance of Durga Puja should be understood to enhance the beauty of the festivities and to understand the devotion to Goddess Durga.

Durga Puja 2022: Significance 

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma granted the demon Mahishasura the boon of invincibility, which meant that no man or god could kill him. After receiving the blessing, Mahishasura attacked the gods and chased them out of heaven. To defeat the demon king, all the gods gathered to worship Adi Shakti. Maa Durga was created by the divine light that emanated from all the gods during the puja.

Maa Durga's battle with Mahishasura lasted ten days. On the tenth day, Goddess Durga slew the demon king, and thus the day is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

On the last day, devotees immerse Goddess Durga's idol in the holy Ganges water. It is referred to as Durga Visarjan. Worshippers march in procession before the immersion, accompanied by drumming, singing, and dancing.

