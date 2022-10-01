Search icon
October Bank Holidays 2022 Alert: Banks to remain shut for 7 days next week, check city-wise list

hile all banks, across India, remain shut on public holidays, some banks observe regional festivals and holidays.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

October 2022 has a total of 21 days. These 21 holidays also include weekend leaves on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. While all banks, across India, remain shut on public holidays, some banks observe regional festivals and holidays.

RBI has released the list of bank holidays for the month of October. According to the guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the state. It is important that customers check the list of holidays before visiting their nearest bank. 

Next week, banks will remain closed for 7 days in various cities of India.

October 2022 Bank Holidays starting from October 2, 2022, to October 8, 2022

October 2, 2022 (Sunday): Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)

October 3, 2022 (Monday): Durga Puja (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi)

October 4, 2022 (Tuesday):  Durga Puja/Dussehra/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva (Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram)

October 5, 2022 (Wednesday): Durga Puja/Dussehra/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

October 6, 2022 (Thursday): Durga Puja (Gangtok)

October 7, 2022 (Friday): Durga Puja (Gangtok)

October 8, 2022: Second Saturday Holiday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram)

For the unversed, customers should not worry because online internet banking services will be available as usual even though banks will be closed for 7 days next week. Customers won't be able to physically deposit or withdraw money from the bank, but they can still use the other internet services without any issues.

