Anant Ambani attends a party with fiance Radhika Merchant in Dubai, inside pic goes viral

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani was recently spotted in a Dubai event along with his fiance Radhika Merchant. A photo of the lovebirds is currently going viral on social media. One of the fan pages of the Ambanis shared some glimpses of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant attending a party in Dubai recently.

While Radhika Merchant looked stunning in a shimmery nude gown. She tied her hair in a bun and wore a dainty pair of earrings to match her outfit. On the other hand, Anant Ambani looked handsome in a black suit.

Here's the photo

Back in April, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani also celebrated his 28th birthday in Dubai with Radhika Merchant and their friends.

Many photos and videos from the event went viral on social media. Anant Ambani had a gala time on his birthday with a special performance by singer Atif Aslam.

Anant Ambani, recently, has been grabbing headlines for his weight loss journey and then gaining it all back again. Nita Ambani had once said in an interview that Anant Ambani is suffering from severe asthma and was put on a lot of steroids to keep the situation under control. Nita Ambani also revealed that Anant Ambani “suffers from obesity."

Speaking about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s relationship, the couple got engaged in a gala ceremony in January at the Ambani residence in Antilia in Mumbai. There is no wedding date in sight yet, however, reports state that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will marry soon.