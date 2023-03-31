Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, soon-to-be bahu Radhika Merchant's photos from Dior show go viral

Isha Ambani-Radhika Merchant (Instagram)

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and their soon-to-be bahu Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's fiance, were spotted on Thursday at the Dior’s Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, presented at the Gateway of India, Mumbai.

Isha Ambani chose to wear a stunning floral-print maxi dress and Radhika Merchant looked gorgeous wearing an all-white outfit. Both Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant kept their look minimal in terms of makeup and accessories.

What stood out in Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant's looks was their statement mini Dior bags.

Isha Ambani's breezy maxi dress

Isha Ambani chose to wear a floor-touching maxi dress that had long sleeves and was gathered together around the waist with a belt. She chose simple long danglers as her accessory with the look. The makeup was also minimalistic which made the look stand out more.

Radhika Merchant's white dress with a plunging V-neckline

Radhika Merchant kept her appearance stylish as she wore an all-white dress with a plunging V-neckline. Radhika Merchant's dress also had cut-out details on the shoulder. Same as her to-be sister-in-law, Radhika Merchant also accessorised her look with drop earrings and minimal makeup. Radhika Merchant got recently engaged to Anant Ambani at Ambani family's Mumbai home Antilia.

Dior's Mumbai show, in collaboration with the Chanakya School of Craft by the label JADE, inspired by India, exhibiting several pieces embroidered by talented Indian artisans took place on Thursday. The fashion event of the year saw many national and international stars celebrating one of the biggest nights of fashion.