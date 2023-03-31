Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, soon-to-be bahu Radhika Merchant's photos from Dior show go viral

Isha Ambani chose to wear a stunning floral-print maxi dress and Radhika Merchant looked gorgeous wearing an all-white outfit. Both Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant kept their look minimal in terms of makeup and accessories.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, soon-to-be bahu Radhika Merchant's photos from Dior show go viral
Isha Ambani-Radhika Merchant (Instagram)

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and their soon-to-be bahu Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's fiance, were spotted on Thursday at the Dior’s Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, presented at the Gateway of India, Mumbai. 

Isha Ambani chose to wear a stunning floral-print maxi dress and Radhika Merchant looked gorgeous wearing an all-white outfit. Both Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant kept their look minimal in terms of makeup and accessories. 

READ | Nita Ambani reveals Mukesh Ambani's favourite street food and it's not what you think

What stood out in Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant's looks was their statement mini Dior bags. 

Isha Ambani's breezy maxi dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@_ishaambanipiramal)

Isha Ambani chose to wear a floor-touching maxi dress that had long sleeves and was gathered together around the waist with a belt. She chose simple long danglers as her accessory with the look. The makeup was also minimalistic which made the look stand out more. 

READ | Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta's photos in stylish co-ord set go viral

Radhika Merchant's white dress with a plunging V-neckline

Radhika Merchant kept her appearance stylish as she wore an all-white dress with a plunging V-neckline. Radhika Merchant's dress also had cut-out details on the shoulder. Same as her to-be sister-in-law, Radhika Merchant also accessorised her look with drop earrings and minimal makeup. Radhika Merchant got recently engaged to Anant Ambani at Ambani family's Mumbai home Antilia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@_ishaambanipiramal)

Dior's Mumbai show, in collaboration with the Chanakya School of Craft by the label JADE, inspired by India, exhibiting several pieces embroidered by talented Indian artisans took place on Thursday. The fashion event of the year saw many national and international stars celebrating one of the biggest nights of fashion.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurgaon: Financial firm employee shot at over chair in office
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.