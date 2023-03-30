Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta's photos in stylish co-ord set go viral

Photo via Instagram

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta never shies away from donning stunning looks. Being one of the most followed celebrities in town, Shloka Mehta has a glamorous taste and has her style game always on point. People wait with bated breath for the Ambani bahu's appearance. Her recent appearance at the final match of the Women’s Premier League is currently going viral, not only for its style but also for its hefty price.

Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta wore a handcrafted co-ord set worth a whopping Rs 28,000

The final match of the Women’s Premier League was held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals was attended by Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and their son Prithivi Akash Ambani.

All three members of the Ambani family were dressed in blue to support their team Mumbai Indians. But, what caught netizens' attention is the handcrafted co-ord set that Shloka Mehta wore.

For the Women's Premier League's (WPL) final match, Shloka Mehta donned a cobalt blue-coloured classic handcrafted batwing sleeve shirt with concealed button closure. The shirt was paired with a pair of pyjamas along with casual shoes.

Shloka Mehta wore designer Dhruv Kapoor's co-ord set which costs a whopping Rs 28,000. Shloka Mehta also shares a close bond with her sister-in-law Isha Ambani. Both of them are school friends are often spotted together.

