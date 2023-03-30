Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Nita Ambani reveals Mukesh Ambani's favourite street food and it's not what you think

Nita Ambani says that Mukesh Ambani loves to indulge in street food and these two dishes have always been his favourite.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

Nita Ambani reveals Mukesh Ambani's favourite street food and it's not what you think
Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani

Reliance's Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest men in the world, however, his eating habits prove that he is a true Indian at heart and has a very simple taste in his food choices. Despite living in luxury and owning the second most expensive home in the world after Buckingham Palace - Antilia - Mukesh Ambani is a Gujarati at heart when it comes to what he likes to eat or indulge in. 

According to Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani, the businessman likes home-cooked food for all his meals, however, his favourite street side food is Bhel and Dahi Batata Puri. Nita Ambani says that Mukesh Ambani loves to indulge in street food and these two dishes have always been his favourite. 

READ | Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's soon-to-be bahu Radhika Merchant's stunning photos in floral lehenga go viral

During an earlier interview with Femina, Nita Ambani had said that besides making time for the rest of the family, the couple still has intimate date nights where they sometimes go out to eat and indulge in street food. Nita Ambani said, "We are still very much in love with each other. Our plans are made at the spur of the moment – he will say late in the night, ‘Let’s go for a cup of coffee,’ and we go to Sea Lounge, or if it’s a day plan we head to Swati Snacks for a quick bhel or dahi batata puri." 

READ | Ram Navami 2023: History, significance of Lord Ram's birth anniversary, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat

Mukesh and Nita Ambani live in Mumbai at the grand Antilia, however, going by the information Nita Ambani shared, the Ambanis sure like to live a simple life. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Can you get infected by Covid-19 and H3N2 at the same time? Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.