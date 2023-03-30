Nita Ambani reveals Mukesh Ambani's favourite street food and it's not what you think

Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani

Reliance's Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest men in the world, however, his eating habits prove that he is a true Indian at heart and has a very simple taste in his food choices. Despite living in luxury and owning the second most expensive home in the world after Buckingham Palace - Antilia - Mukesh Ambani is a Gujarati at heart when it comes to what he likes to eat or indulge in.

According to Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani, the businessman likes home-cooked food for all his meals, however, his favourite street side food is Bhel and Dahi Batata Puri. Nita Ambani says that Mukesh Ambani loves to indulge in street food and these two dishes have always been his favourite.

READ | Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's soon-to-be bahu Radhika Merchant's stunning photos in floral lehenga go viral

During an earlier interview with Femina, Nita Ambani had said that besides making time for the rest of the family, the couple still has intimate date nights where they sometimes go out to eat and indulge in street food. Nita Ambani said, "We are still very much in love with each other. Our plans are made at the spur of the moment – he will say late in the night, ‘Let’s go for a cup of coffee,’ and we go to Sea Lounge, or if it’s a day plan we head to Swati Snacks for a quick bhel or dahi batata puri."

READ | Ram Navami 2023: History, significance of Lord Ram's birth anniversary, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat

Mukesh and Nita Ambani live in Mumbai at the grand Antilia, however, going by the information Nita Ambani shared, the Ambanis sure like to live a simple life.