Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's soon-to-be bahu Radhika Merchant's stunning photos in floral lehenga go viral

28-year-old Radhika Merchant's recent photos are going viral on social media where she could be seen attending one of the wedding functions of her BFF, Rohan, and looked stunning for the event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

Photo via Instagram

The soon-to-be bahu of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, never shies away from donning glamarous looks. Being one of the most followed celebrities in town, Radhika Merchant has impeccable taste and has her style game always on point. Ever since Radhika and Anant Ambani's engagement in January, people wait with bated breath for the Ambani bahu's appearance. 

28-year-old Radhika Merchant's recent photos are going viral on social media where she could be seen attending one of the wedding functions of her BFF, Rohan, and looked stunning for the event. One of the fan pages of the Ambani family shared Radhika's photos looking gorgeous and beautiful dressed in a peach-hued floral lehenga with a heavily embroidered choli.

Radhika Merchant accessorised her look with a stunning diamond necklace and kept her hair open for the event. As for the makeup, Radhika Merchant chose kohled eyes, brown lipstick, and a dainty bindi to complete her look. 

In one of the photos, Radhika Merchant also posed for a picture with her friend. 

Radhika Merchant’s style game is always on point. Earlier this month, the Ambani bahu attended the designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's collection launch party and grabbed eyeballs with her glamorous look.  

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shalia Merchant. Anant and Radhika had their mehendi ceremony and Gol Dhana in January this year. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony was held on January 19, 2023, at 39, Altamount Road. The engagement ceremony was held in Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's luxurious home Antilia. 

