Durga Ashtami 2023: Day 8 of Chaitra Navratri today, worship Maa Mahagauri, know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, mantra

File Photo

Wednesday, March 29 is Durga Ashtami which is also known as Maha Ashtami. Durga Ashtami is the eighth day of the -day Chaitra Navratri. Durga Ashtami fast is observed on Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. On this day, the eighth form of Maa Durga, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. Worshiping Mahagauri increases age, happiness, and prosperity. Maa Mahagauri riding a bull is a four-armed goddess wearing white clothes. She wears a trident.

Durga Ashtami 2023 Auspicious Time of worship (Shubh Mahurat)

According to the Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month began on Tuesday, March 28 at 07:02 pm and will end on March 29 at 09:07 pm. Today, there is Shobhan Yoga till 12:13 pm and Ravi Yoga is from 08.07 pm to 06.14 am on March 30. Bhadra Yoga is from 06.15 am to 08.01 am today.

Durga Ashtami 2023 Worship method of Maa Mahagauri (Puja Vidhi)

Today in the morning, bathe the idol or picture of Maa Mahagauri with Ganges water. After that offer yellow coloured flowers, Akshat, Kumkum, fruits, clothes, sweets, etc to Maa Mahagauri. Maa Mahagauri can be offered coconut or sweets made from it. Apart from this, you can offer them puri, halwa, black gram, kheer, etc.

Maa Mahagauri Puja Mantra

Om Devi Mahagaurya Namah

Durga Ashtami 2023 Kanya Puja and Havan

After worshiping Maa Mahagauri on Durga Ashtami, Havan, and Kanya Puja are performed. By worshiping girls from two years to 10 years, they take blessings from them. Girls are considered to be the form of Maa Durga, and that's why girls are worshipped.