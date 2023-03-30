Ram Navami 2023: History, significance of Lord Ram's birth anniversary, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat

File Photo

Ram Navami is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals which is being celebrated today - March 30, 2023. Lord Rama also pronounced as Lord Ram is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. Ram Navami celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, who is the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Ram Navami 2023 Date and Time

Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra month (usually in March or April). This year it will be celebrated on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

As per the Drik Panchang, the Ram Navami madhyahna muhurat will start at 11:11 am and will end at 1:40 pm.

Ram Navami 2023 History

Lord Ram was the eldest son of King Dasaratha and his first wife Kausalya of Ayodhya. The festival is celebrated and observed across the country by reciting stories of Lord Rama, his journey through life, and his teachings as part of the Indian epic Ramayana.

Lord Ram's followers visit temples and offer prayers on the occasion to celebrate the grand Indian festival. Lord Rama is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the preserver in the Hindu trinity of Gods.

Ram Navami 2023 Puja Vidhi

Devotees wake up early in the morning on Ram Navami and take a bath. Clean the temple premises and place an idol of Lord Ram on a wooden plank.

Light a diya with desi ghee and put tilak, offering garland, and sweets to the idol.

Prepare satvik food and offer the bhog prasad to the Goddess. Invite small girls and offer them food and dakshina.

Devotees also perform hawan or yajna and offer 'chappan' (56) bhog to Lord Shri Rama. Devotees visit the Ram temple and offer prayers.

Many people visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir which is the birthplace of Lord Ram and a sacred Ram temple located in the city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.