Mrs Universe Asia Queen, celebrity Numerologist Dr Navnedhi Waddhwa, Shines Bright in a Traditional Diwali Celebration

Dr. Navnedhi Waddhwa, a distinguished personality and the reigning Mrs. Universe Asia Queen, celebrated Diwali in a traditional manner, embracing the cultural richness of the festival. With the warm glow of diyas illuminating her surroundings and intricate Rangoli adorning her home, Dr. Waddhwa shared her joyous festivities with a deep sense of cultural pride.

Dr Navnedhi Waddhwa, a numerologist and graphologist, vastu consultant, Meditation guru ,energy healer , Scientific logo analyst NLP expert and tarot card reader , In addition to her cultural celebrations, Dr. Waddhwa extends her compassion to the community by feeding 50 stray dogs every day. This act of kindness reflects her commitment to not only personal success but also making a positive impact on the lives of those around her.

Her journey to success has been nothing short of extraordinary, overcoming challenges such as body shaming to emerge as a true inspiration. Dr. Waddhwa attributes her achievements to the unwavering support and guidance of her Guruji, expressing gratitude for the strength that has propelled her beyond limitations.

Widely recognized for her exceptional talent and numerous accomplishments, Dr. Waddhwa has been honored by esteemed organizations such as Femina, Lokmat, Times, Red FM, India Today, and more. Her influence extends to magazine covers and prestigious publications like Forbes, Times, Midday, IBT, Outlook, Business Standard, and The Tribune.

Her remarkable journey and contributions, coupled with her altruistic endeavors like feeding stray dogs, have earned her a coveted feature in a coffee table book showcasing 40 influential women globally. Dr. Navnedhi Waddhwa's story not only reflects personal triumph but serves as an inspiration for those striving to overcome obstacles and achieve success against all odds.'