Meet Nita Ambani’s younger sister Mamta Dalal, who is a teacher, know more about her lifestyle

Nita Ambani has a younger sister too named Mamta Dalal who is now a member of the management team at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

We all know about billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and their children Isha, Anant and Akash. Ambanis always remain in the news for their family functions, events as everything they do is grand.

Mukesh Ambani is India’s second richest man and his wife Nita Ambani owns the IPL team Mumbai Indians and is also incharge of Dhirubhai International School. But do we know about Nita Ambani's life before marriage or her family?

But not much was known about Nita Ambani's life or her family before her marriage to Mukesh Ambani.

Nita Ambani has a younger sister too named Mamta Dalal who is now a member of the management team at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Mamta Dalal prefers to stay from the spotlight and though she is Nita Ambani’s sister, Mamta is very rarely seen with her sister.

Mamta also teaches at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. In an interview, Mamta had once said that she has taught Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and Sachin Tendulkar’s kids too.

"I have taught Shah Rukh's kids and also Sachin's kids, but for me, all my students are the same. I not only teach, but also conduct camps, workshops and physical activities for the students," she had said.

Mamta has also done some modeling for noted fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

