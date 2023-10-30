Meet Nita Ambani’s makeup artist, worked in iconic Bollywood films; salary higher than many CEOs

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani always look on point due to their makeup artist Mickey Contractor, who has a salary higher than that of most CEOs in India.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani are known for having head-turning looks when they make public appearances, and one of the reasons why it is so is because of their high-paid makeup artist Mickey Contractor.

Mickey Contractor is the reason why Nita Ambani often stuns on the red carpet of A-list events. Being one of the most successful and sought-after makeup artists in India, Mickey Contractor has a whopping salary and an elite clientele.

Makeup artist Mickey Contractor has been in the industry for over three decades and has carved out a niche for himself. Being a celebrity makeup artist has given him the opportunity to work for some of the most iconic Bollywood movies ever made.

Nita Ambani’s makeup artist started his Bollywood journey in 1992. His client was Kajol and the two made their Bollywood debut together in the movie Bekhudi. He was given the push to join Bollywood by Helen when he was working in Tokyo and has worked in dozens of films since then.

Some of the most famous clients of Mickey Contractor are Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, Kajol, and many Gen Z starlets. Contractor has been a part of the crew of several iconic movies since 1992.

Mickey Contractor’s most famous Bollywood works can be seen in films such as Hum Apke Hain Kaun, Dil to Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Mohabattein, My Name Is Khan, Good News and more.

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta have been partnering with Contractor for some of their most iconic looks. Mickey is one of the most expensive makeup artists in India, and charges around Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh per day, according to sources.

READ | Choreographer Dhanashree Verma shows off her killer dance moves to Neha Kakkar's Gaadi Kaali song, video goes viral