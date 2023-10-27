Choreographer Dhanashree Verma shows off her killer dance moves to Neha Kakkar's Gaadi Kaali song, video goes viral

Following Dhanashree Verma's dance video, Neha Kakkar posted her reaction in the comments section.

Renowned YouTuber and accomplished choreographer, Dhanashree Verma, frequently treats her followers to captivating dance performances set to the vibrant rhythms of popular songs. In her most recent video, Verma exudes her remarkable dance talent as she moves to the peppy beats of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's chart-topping hit, "Gaadi Kaali." Eager to share her joy with her online community, she thoughtfully tagged the talented singers in her post.

Take a look:

"This one’s for my favourites @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh," wrote Verma as she shared the video. The clip shows her standing in a studio-like space. She can be seen donning an all-black outfit. As the song Gaadi Kaali plays, Verma matches her steps to the beats and the lyrics of the song and gives an amazing performance.

This scintillating video was just unveiled on her social media platforms a mere few hours ago, and its impact has been nothing short of remarkable. With more than eight lakh views, it has quickly become a sensation, capturing the hearts of dance enthusiasts and Verma's fans alike. The post has been showered with over one lakh likes, a testament to the widespread appreciation of her exceptional dance artistry.

The comments section of the post was abuzz with enthusiastic reactions from Verma's admirers. Many couldn't contain their admiration and expressed their love for her splendid performance. In a delightful twist, even Neha Kakkar, one of the original artists behind the track, graced the comments section with her presence. She couldn't help but gush, "Uff!! My dhana is the best!" – a heartwarming acknowledgment of the exceptional talent and charisma that Dhanashree Verma brings to the world of dance.