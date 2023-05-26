Search icon
Meet Aditi Arya, Miss India World, MBA from Yale University, her fiance is son of Asia's richest banker

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Aditi Arya's Instagram

Aditi Arya, the fiance of Jay Kotak who is the son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, recently graduated from Yale University. A post of Jay Kotak is currently going viral in which Jay Kotak congratulated his fiance former Miss India Aditi Arya for her graduation feat. 

Jay Kotak shared a Twitter post for Arya on May 24. He wrote, "Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you Aditi Arya." Jay Kotak also shared two photos with the caption in which Aditi Arya could be seen in her graduation robes.

It was rumoured that Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya got engaged in August 2022. Photos of the couple posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris after the engagement had also gone viral. Neither of them had confirmed the rumours up until now.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who is Aditi Arya? 

Born in September 1993, Aditi Arya is an actress, model, research analyst, and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Femina Miss India World in 2015. She represented India at Miss World 2015 pageant.

Aditi Arya is engaged to Jay Kotak, son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, MD of the Kotak Mahindra Bank which is worth Rs crore. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aditi Arya was born in Chandigarh and completed her early schooling years at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School. Aditi Arya then moved to Gurgaon where she completed her schooling at Amity International School. Aditi Arya completed her finance major in business studies from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. 

She recently graduated from the Yale School of Management, MBA class of 2023. Aditi Arya is also associated with many non-profit groups such as Amitasha, Supported Decision Making, and Protsahan. Aditi Arya has made her Tollywood debut as the lead heroine in Director, Puri Jagannadh's film with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram titled Ism. She later made her Kannada debut in Kurukshetra. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She also played the lead role in the 36-episode Hindi web series Tantra directed by Sidhant Sachdev and produced by Vikram Bhatt. Aditi Arya is currently shooting for her next Tollywood film Ninnu Vadili Nenu Polenule.

Jay Kotak, Aditi Arya's fiance, also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in History from Columbia University. He is currently co-head of the digital bank Kotak811.

