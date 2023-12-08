Headlines

Make every meal special with modern design cutlery sets on Amazon

Experience luxury dining and add a touch of elegance to your table with these exquisite cutlery sets available on Amazon. Grab the deals now.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 02:41 PM IST

Buying cutlery sets is not just about having the right utensils for your meals, but it also adds a touch of style and elegance to your dining experience and having a matching set of cutlery can make your table setting look so put together. Whether you're hosting a special occasion or just enjoying a meal with your loved ones, a beautiful cutlery set can really elevate the whole experience. 

FNS International Pvt Ltd FnS RAGA 24 Karat Gold Plated 18 Pcs Cutlery Set At Rs 1,499

  • Made of high-quality stainless steel, it's not only rust-resistant but also extremely durable and sturdy and the easy cleaning feature is a game-changer.
  • With its classic modern design, it's perfect for any formal or informal occasion, whether it's at home, a restaurant, hotel, party, wedding, gathering, or even camping
  • The 18-piece set is a great value, including 6 dinner spoons, 6 dinner forks, and 6 teaspoons, all neatly packaged in a box. 

Buy Now on Amazon

ATT Golden Cutlery Rack Set At Rs 1,994

  • This cutlery set, made from top-notch stainless steel, promises long-lasting use, resistance to rust, and a breeze to clean
  • Each piece is perfectly weighted and designed for a comfy hold, making mealtime a delight
  • The set has: 6 expertly made knives for smooth slicing and dicing, 6 forks designed for a perfect balance of style and ease, 6 elegant teaspoons to elevate your tea or coffee breaks, 6 all-purpose tablespoons for enjoying soups, desserts, and main dishes, and 1 stylish Cutlery Holder.

Buy Now on Amazon

Star Work 16 Piece Cutlery Set At Rs 1,613

  • This elegant and simple silverware set is not only stylish but also robust, thanks to the high-quality stainless steel used in its construction
  • With a smooth surface and top-tier matte finish, the timeless design of this set will complement your current cutlery and elevate daily meals to a gourmet dining experience
  • The substantial weight and size contribute to a well-balanced feel and a sense of quality in your hand.

Buy Now on Amazon

Montavo by FNS Pacific Cutlery Set At Rs 1,850

  • 24-piece cutlery set with 6 dinner forks, 6 dinner spoons, 6 dinner knives, 6 teaspoons, and a normal-sized cutlery stand. 
  • The handles of these food-grade safe and rust-free utensils feature a fancy design, with a unique edge and highly polished surface that stays shiny and new
  •  Made of high-quality stainless steel, our cutlery set is rust-resistant, heavy-duty, durable, and hard to bend.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

