Makar Sankranti 2023: What is the significance of having khichdi on this auspicious festival?

Makar Sankranti has special significance among all the Sankrantis in Sanatan Dharma, according to astrology, when the Sun planet enters Capricorn, then Makar Sankranti occurs. This time this day is going to be even more special because Shani Planet is also going to enter Capricorn. There will be a meeting of Sun and Shani Dev (Surya Shani Gochar) on this day. According to religious beliefs, there is special importance in doing charity and eating khichdi on this day. But do you know why Khichdi is eaten and fed on this day? Actually, there is an interesting story behind it. Today we are telling you how the tradition of eating Khichdi started on this day and what is the importance and benefits of eating Khichdi.

This is how the tradition of Khichdi started

It is said that Nath Yogi became very weak during the war with Khilji and everyone's health started deteriorating due to hunger. Gorakhnath cooked pulse, rice and vegetables together and fed everyone. This gave energy to the Nath yogis and their health also improved. It is said that since then the tradition of making Khichdi is going on.

Importance and benefits of Khichdi on Makar Sankranti

According to astrology, the khichdi that is prepared on the day of Makar Sankranti is related to one or the other planet. Rice used in Khichdi is related to Moon, urad dal is related to Shani Dev, turmeric is related to Guru Dev and green vegetables are related to Mercury Dev. Apart from this, ghee is related to Sun God. That's why Makar Sankranti's khichdi is considered very special.

According to religious beliefs, along with eating khichdi on the day of Makar Sankranti, a donation must also be made to a Brahmin. On this day, call them home and feed them Khichdi and after that donate raw pulses, rice, turmeric, salt, and green vegetables. It is said that eating khichdi increases health and keeps health good. Diseases run away by its use and the person gets energy.