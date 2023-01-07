Makar Sankranti 2023 to fall on January 14 of 15? Know date and time here

Representational image

Makar Sankranti festival related to religious beliefs is celebrated every year on January 14, but according to the almanack, this time the date of Makar Sankranti 2023 is changing. There is confusion among the people regarding when is Makar Sankranti on January 14 or 15.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Date and time

Ramsundar Sharan says that Makar Sankranti is mainly a festival of worship of the Sun. On this day Sun God enters Uttarayan from Dakshinayan. On this day worship of Lord Surya, bathing and donation have special importance. According to the Panchang, this time Capricorn is entering on the late night of January 14 at 2:53. Makar Sankranti is celebrated in Capricorn only. Sun Uttarayan is happening on the morning of January 15 after the entry of Capricorn.

Kharmas will end on January 15. Every year on the day of 14th January Capricorn entered and on the same day, the Sun used to rise. Ramsundar Sharan told that there is no importance in celebrating Makar Sankranti, bathing in the Ganga, donating, and worshipping without the entry of Capricorn.

Auspicious work will start after January 15

After Makar Sankranti, people start auspicious work. Kharmas continues till one month before Makar Sankranti, in which all auspicious works stop. It is said that all the deities wake up in the sun Uttarayan and after six months in the Shukla Paksha of Asadha month, the sun becomes Dakshinayan, therefore the day of Makar Sankranti is considered a special day for those who worship.

Donating baths, blankets, sweets, sesame seeds, and jaggery in the Ganges or any river gives special results. He told that Saur Magh is also starting on 15th January, from that day onwards, worshiping Sun and Vishnu along with bathing in the Ganges during the entire month of Magh, they get virtue.