Lifestyle

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2023: Know date, significance, puja rituals, bhog prasad on Sharad Purnima

Kojagari is derived from the Bengali words 'Ke Jago Re' meaning 'who is awake' and it is believed that on the day of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, Goddess Lakshmi takes around on the Earth's orbit and relieves her devotees from their woes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

Sharad Purnima is observed as Kojagari Lokkhi Pujo or Kojagari Lakshmi Puja in eastern states such as West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, eastern Bihar when Goddess Lakshmi and Vishnu are worshipped. Sharad Purnima is observed in the Hindu month of Ashwin and is being celebrated today  (October 28)this year.

In West Bengal, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi on Sharad Purnima for prosperity and abundance. Maa Lokkhi as Lakshmi or the goddess of wealth is called in Bengali is described as chapala or fickle-minded and so devotees worship Lakshmi to win her affection and blessings. According to legend, the Goddess Lakshmi visits the houses of people to bless them when they worship her at night. 

Kojagari is derived from the Bengali words 'Ke Jago Re' meaning 'who is awake' and it is believed that on the day of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, Goddess Lakshmi takes around on the Earth's orbit and relieves her devotees from their woes. Those who remain to awaken on the night of Sharad Purnima are blessed with health and wealth.

Sharad Purnima 2023 Date and Auspicious Time:

Date: Sharad Purnima will be celebrated on 28 October 2023.
Moonrise Timings: The moon will rise at 5:20 PM, according to Drig Panchang.
Purnima Tithi Begins: Oct 28, 2023, at 04:17 AM.
Purnima Tithi Ends: Oct 29, 2023, at 01:53 AM.

People, especially women observe the day-long Sharad Purnima fast (vrat) and prayers to Goddess Laxmi and Lord Vishnu. The puja samagri must include incense, a lamp and kheer as an offering. Many people also feed brahmans and provide offerings to pandits. Alpana or patterns drawn on the floor before the goddess with a paste made with rice flour and water is an absolute must.

