Katrina Kaif reveals secret of her flawless skin, provides step-by-step guide

Representative image

Bollywood actresses have a tough daily routine and yet they look stunning every single day. Katrina Kaif is also one of the most beautiful looking divas in Bollywood. People are crazy about Katrina Kaif's beautiful look and we are sure you love her too.

Katrina's skin naturally glows as we have seen her posting no-makeup selfies many times and she takes good care of her glowing skin. Despite having a busy schedule, Katrina finds time for her skin care routine.

Katrina's beauty secret

Katrina uses two things that are present in your kitchen to keep her skin healthy and refreshed. Katrina says that she applies a face pack of oats and honey on her skin.

How to make this face pack

Not only this, Katrina uses ice water after waking up in the morning to reduce puffiness and inflammation in her face. She puts a lot of ice cubes in a big bowl, fills it with some water and dips her face in it.

Workout and diet

Good diet and regular workout are also necessary for good skin and Katrina takes special care of this. She never misses a workout. Exercising regularly helps in the production of collagen in your skin, which makes the skin look young.

Also, Katrina Kaif follows a macrobiotic diet. Katrina also eats freshly boiled vegetables and fruits every 2 hours. She stays away from carbohydrates and eats fiber rich food.