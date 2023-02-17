Here’s how Katrina Kaif does her makeup to ace her beauty game everyday

Photo: Katrina Kaif / Instagram

Actress Katrina Kaif always manages to impress fans with her signature makeup look. Katrina is often seen with super smokey eyes and highlighted cheekbones. Not only this, she doesn't shy away from experimenting with colors when it comes to makeup, which shows that she has the courage to step out of her comfort zone.

In today's article, we are going to tell you about some makeup tricks Katrina Kaif.

Use highlighter- Katrina knows her face very well. She knows what kind of makeup will look good on her. She never forgets to highlight her features. You too can achieve a perfect look like Katrina by just highlighting the tip of your nose and cheekbones.

Do not ignore the lip line- Katrina mostly likes nude lip color but she never forgets to shape her lips. Only after that Katrina fills the lipstick.

Make eyes bigger with kajal- Katrina Kaif uses kajal to make her eyes look bigger. If Katrina is to be believed, applying kajal not only enhances your look but can also make them appear bigger.

Balance bold eye makeup- If you are looking for red or any other dark color for your eyelids, then you can get a more glamorous look by adding a gloss touch to these colors. Match your eye makeup with your outfit so that it helps in making your look perfect.

Blend the makeup- The most important thing that Katrina never forgets while doing makeup is to blend the makeup completely. Due to which Katrina gets a perfect no-makeup look every time. Katrina finally uses setting powder to set her makeup.