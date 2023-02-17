1 minute makeup tricks to perfect your getting-ready game

File Photo

If you are obsessed with beauty and makeup and spend hours watching tutorials on social media, we have some tricks up our sleeves. Many people are fond of makeup but find it hard to discover methods that can make it less of a time-consuming process. Today, we will tell you about some tricks and hacks that you can use and will help you nail your next makeup look with ease.

Mix a little oil in your foundation

If you don't have a glowing primer but want your foundation to glide on, mix a little camellia oil in your foundation to get a perfect luminous base.

Sweep highlighter on your eyes to brighten them

If you don't have time to contour, try and swipe a cream highlighter on your eyes to open them up a little. It will help give a little lift to the eyes and give them a luminous finish.

Use glycerin soap to set your brows

If you don't want to buy an eyebrow gel, use a glycerin soap instead to get a soft and feathery eyebrow look, giving you an appearance of fuller brows.

Use an eyebrow pencil to plump your lips

To plump up your lips and a natural finish, use eyebrow pencils that have an ash or grey colour to create a little depth.

Always use a blush

Use lipstick on your cheeks and eyelids to save time and make the look seamless. Instead of skipping blush, wear a cream blush to brighten and awaken your face in an instant.

Use a setting spray

Setting sprays are used as a last step to keep makeup fresh and creaseless but using setting spray just before you start your foundation could give you a poreless, flawless finish.