Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to remember India's historic victory

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year. The day is observed to honour the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers of the Indian army who lost their lives while battling against the Pakistan army in Kargil war.

The day is specially marked to remember all brave hearts who fought in the 60-day long ‘Operation Vijay’. The soldiers fought under extreme weather conditions.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 will mark the 23rd anniversary of the war. Every year, on Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Prime Minister of India pays homage to soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate, New Delhi.

To honor the fighting spirit of Indian soldiers and their contribution in the Indian Army, various kind of events are organised across the country. Families of the martyrs are invited to the memorial service.

Wishes for Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022

Here are some WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes which you can share to honor the soldiers and celebrate patriotism.

Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear the flag of their country. Thank you to India's real heroes!

Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our hearts. Memories of our souls. Let’s celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 to honour our soldiers.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

Our flag does not fly because the wind moves, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022!

Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas to all of us. Let’s remember the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect our great nation. Jai Bharat!

Salute to all the brave soldiers of the Indian Army who laid down their lives fighting for our nation.

I pay my tributes to the brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for India during the Kargil War. Jai Bharat!

We won against them in Kargil, but we lost our dear ones in those hills.

Remembering the brave soldiers that won the Kargil War on this day in 1999.