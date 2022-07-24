Sawan Shivratri 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of auspicious day

File Photo

Sawan Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi during the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan. The month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Many unmarried girls observe fasts during this holy month to get an ideal husband like Lord Shiva. The festival of Shivratri is considered to be an auspicious day by all devotees of Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri 2022 will be observed on July 26. All devotees planning to celebrate the festival must be aware of the shubh muhurat for doing puja.

READ | Sawan 2022: Date, time, mantras and everything about the auspicious month

The festival of Sawan Shivratri is also known as Masik Shivratri or Masa Shivratri. It is filled with a variety of important rituals.

If you are planning to celebrate Sawan Shivratri, you should know the importance of the day and the time for doing puja.

Know what the puja time is, vidhi and muhurat for Sawan Shivratri 2022

Sawan Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi in the Krishna Paksha. It is also called as the dark phase of the month of Sawan.

The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 6:46 pm on July 26 and it will end till 9:11 pm on July 27.

The Nishita Kaal Puja will start from 12:15 am and then end till 1:00 am on July 27.

Know the significance of Sawan Shivratri 2022

Devotees of Lord Shiva celebrate Shivratri on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi every month. Notably, there are about a total of 12 Shivratris in a year yet some are important for the devotees.

Sawan Shivratri is celebrated by devotees of Shiva all over India in various temples. They offer their prayers to the Lord and seek his blessings to live a healthy and happy life. Temples across the country hold special pujas during this specific day.

Here are the rituals that should be performed during the Sawan Shivratri 2022