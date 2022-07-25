Sawan Shivratri 2022: Know fasting rules, jalabhishek muhurat to worship Lord Shiva

File Photo

According to Hindu panchang, there are 12 Shivratris in a year. Out of these, two are considered to be more important than others.

The first one is ‘Mahashivratri’ that is celebrated by all devotees of Lord Shiva in the month of Phalgun with great pomp and show. The second Shivratri is the one that comes during the month of Sawan.

Commonly called as Sawan Shivratri, the day marks special importance for all those who worship Lord Shiva. All devotees will be celebrating Sawan Shivratri on July 26, 2022.

Notably, Sanatan Dharma describes the glory of the month of Shravan. According to belief, Mahadeva gets pleased by devotees who observe fast on the day of Shivratri. He also showers blessings and grace on those who worship him with shear dedication.

If you are also planning to observe fast on the day of Shivratri, there are some things that you shouldn’t forget.

Worship Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati using these materials

While doing puja for Sawan Shivratri, include the following items in your list.

Flowers, five fruits, five nuts, gemstones, gold, silver, dakshina, misrule, curd, pure desi ghee, honey, ganga jal, holy water, panch rasa, perfume, gandh roli, mauli, janeu, bilvapatra, datura, bhang, ber, amr manjari, mandar flower, cow's raw milk, camphor, incense, deep, cotton, sandalwood and Goddess Parvati’s makeup material etc.

Rules for vrat during Sawan Shivratri

Those observing fast on Sawan Shivratri should eat fruits throughout the day. They should not consume any kind of salt and observe celibacy.

READ | Sawan Shivratri 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of auspicious day

Those who are not planning to observe fast on Sawan Shivratri should refrain from consuming things made out of wheat, rice, besan and maida. As per religious beliefs, you should eat only sattvic food during Sawan. Don’t eat onion and garlic during this month.

Devotees who are fasting shouldn’t sleep during the daytime if they want the fast to be successful.

They shouldn’t abuse or enter into any sort of disputes with anyone.

Muhurat for Sawan Shivratri 2022