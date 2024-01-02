Headlines

Lifestyle

Isha Ambani repeats designer lehenga from her cousin’s wedding, expensive outfit costs Rs…

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are currently in Udaipur for a wedding of a close associate and for the key event, Isha Amabni donned her old designer outfit from 2019.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

Isha Ambani repeats her outfit. (Image: Vogue)
Isha Ambani is the daughter of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani who has a net worth of more than Rs 759057 crore. She is also the managing director of Reliance Retail, one of the best performing subsidiaries of India’s most valuable company Reliance Retail that has a market cap of more than Rs 1750000 crore. Isha Ambani is known for extravagant lifestyle, business skills, vision and fashion sense. Isha Ambani has made it to the news several times in the past few months due to her expensive outfits but the billionaire is now going viral on social media platforms due to a different reason. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are currently in Udaipur for a wedding of a close associate and for the key event, Isha Amabni donned her old designer outfit from 2019. In images shared by Isha Ambani’s makeup artist, the young Ambani can be seen wearing a lehenga outfit designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

It is worth noting that Isha Ambani wore the same designer lehenga for wedding in Udaipur that she wore for her cousin Arjun Kothari’s wedding in November 2019. The Isha Ambani outfit that we are talking about includes a powder pink floral ghagra with crystals, silk threads and sequins that are hand embroidered. The outfit also includes a short jacket blouse with floral corsages and an organza stole. It also gets 80s-inspired puff sleeves. Isha Ambani swapped the dupatta in the original design for a skinny stole with crystal tassels. As per an old article by the Vogue, the dress costs around Rs 1.75 lakh.

For those who don’t know, Isha Ambani was named as leader of Reliance Retail by Mukesh Ambani in August last year. Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Armani Exchange, Burberry and many other global brands are available in India as a Reliance Retail partner brand. As revealed in the by Isha Ambani in mega Reliance Industries event, Reliance Retail has opened 3300 stores last year. With 78 crore store footfall and over 100 crore transactions, Reliance Retail is among the top 10 most visited retailers in the world and the only Indian retailer in the global top 100 list.

