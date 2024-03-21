Inside Rs 2900 crore superyacht of Pakistan’s richest man: Outdoor cinema, sauna and more

Shahid Khan has made a fortune by manufacturing and supplying metal components through his company Flex-N-Gate. He owns All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham club from Premier League.

Shahid Khan is Pakistan’s richest man and he is often in the news for his extravagant lifestyle and massive investments in sports ventures. While it's common for billionaires to spend a massive chunk of their money on luxurious yachts, the culture isn’t too popular among the billionaires of the Indian subcontinent. There’s a limited number of billionaires in the Indian subcontinent that own super expensive yachts and surprisingly one of them is the richest man in Pakistan. Shahid Khan recently bought a superyacht worth over Rs 2900 crore and the piece of art is still doing rounds on social media platforms. Shahid Khan’s love for superyachts isn’t new. The billionaire previously owned a Rs 1600 crore yacht which he sold to an ex-Google executive.

The luxurious Kismet yacht owned by Shahid Khan has been built by renowned German shipyard, Lurssen. The interiors have been made by Reymond Langton Design and the exteriors were designed by Nuvolari Lenard. The superyacht features accommodation for 12 guests in up to nine cabins. It also has crew quarters to accommodate a staff of up to 40. When it comes to amenities, the yacht gets an outdoor film space, yoga room, juice bar and fully-stocked gym. In addition to this, it also gets a hammam, sauna, and cryotherapy chamber along with a dance floor and lounge areas.

Shahid Khan reportedly has a net worth of more than Rs 99598 crore.