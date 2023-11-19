IND vs AUS: Google Doodle celebrates and wishes good luck to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finalists

Today’s Doodle celebrates the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup between India and Australia.

Ten national teams from India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka were hosted by India this year. Everything now boils down to the last two- India and Australia.

Google Doodle wishes good luck to all the finalists of Team India and Team Australia.

Australia and India had played their first match of World Cup 2023 in Chennai against one other. India had defeated them by six wickets at that point, despite losing three wickets in the opening two overs.

Furthermore, Australia will play India in a World Cup final for the second time. The first was in 2003, and it was India's first final of the century. But neither they nor almost any other team in the competition could compete with Ricky Ponting's world-beating squad.

This time, though, things are very different; India appears to be dominating the competition just like the Australians did in the past, and after losing their opening two games, they are virtually back on track.

In ODIs, the two teams have played one another 150 times overall. India has won 57 of those, and Australia has won 83. Thirteen World Cup matches have pitted them against one another. India has won five times and Australia eight times.