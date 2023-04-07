Here's why eating local and seasonal food is important for health

Headlines

Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

BCCI announces full schedule of India's tour of South Africa, check details

Manipur violence: SC extends protection granted to woman lawyer from arrest till July 17

Priyanka Chopra comes to stuntwoman's rescue after she buys fake tickets for Beyonce concert

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens sweet note for her 'healing journey' as actress takes break from films

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

BCCI announces full schedule of India's tour of South Africa, check details

Manipur violence: SC extends protection granted to woman lawyer from arrest till July 17

Dengue cases rise in Delhi: 10 foods to eat for fast recovery

5 lucrative 'Side Hustles' that generates over Rs 300 cr annually for Virat Kohli

8 takeaways from Akshay Kumar's diet and fitness

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

“I don’t want to disclose what has happened in last 5 years ….”: DK Shivakumar

SGPC Gen Secy condemns Rahul Gandhi for comparing Bharat Jodo Yatra with Guru Nanak Dev’s Udasis

Rs 2,000 Note Out Of Circulation: How to get your money back, step-by-step guide | Explained

Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

Priyanka Chopra comes to stuntwoman's rescue after she buys fake tickets for Beyonce concert

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens sweet note for her 'healing journey' as actress takes break from films

HomeLifestyle

business

Here's why eating local and seasonal food is important for health

The climate of a region also affects the type of food that people consume. In colder regions, people tend to eat more hearty, warming foods, while in warmer regions, lighter and more refreshing foods are preferred.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The food habits and dietary practices of people are influenced by a wide range of factors, including geographic location, climate, cultural heritage, religious beliefs, economic conditions, and availability of resources. As a result, people living in different regions of the world follow different food habits.

Geography plays a significant role in determining the food habits of people. For example, people living in coastal regions tend to consume more seafood and fish, while those living in mountainous regions consume more dairy and meat. Climate is another important factor that influences food habits, as it affects the availability of certain crops and animals. For instance, people living in tropical regions tend to consume more fruits, vegetables, and grains, while those living in colder climates consume more root vegetables and meat.

5 Factors to consider: 

Climate: The climate of a region also affects the type of food that people consume. In colder regions, people tend to eat more hearty, warming foods, while in warmer regions, lighter and more refreshing foods are preferred.

Historical influences: The history of a region can also shape its food habits. For instance, trade routes and migration patterns may have introduced new ingredients and cooking techniques, which become part of the local cuisine.

Health considerations: The prevalence of certain health issues or dietary restrictions in a region can also affect food habits. For example, people in regions with a high prevalence of diabetes may consume less sugar and carbohydrates.

Family and community influences: Family and community traditions and preferences can also influence food habits. Recipes and cooking techniques may be passed down from generation to generation, creating a distinct local cuisine.

Also read: 5 reasons why poor sleep leads to type 2 diabetes

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up Citadel shoot, says ‘13th of July will always be a special day’

Falaq Naazz-Avinash Sachdev slam Jiya Shankar-Jad Hadid for ‘Mr & Mrs Sachdev’ comment in BB OTT 2: 'Aasteen ke saanp'

BB OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev gets angry, screams after Elvish Yadav calls him ‘bewakoof ka baccha’, netizens react

Britney Spears demands public apology for being allegedly manhandled by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s guard

'Cup of kindness': Boy opens 'Relax Station' for delivery boys, viral video steals hearts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE