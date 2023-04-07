5 reasons why poor sleep leads to type 2 diabetes

Poor sleep can have a significant impact on our metabolism and insulin sensitivity, increasing the risk of developing diabetes. If you are experiencing sleep difficulties, it's essential to talk to your healthcare provider to determine the best course of action to improve your sleep quality and reduce your risk of developing diabetes.

There is evidence to suggest that having a bad sleep partner can contribute to the development of diabetes. Here are some points to consider:

1. Sharing a bed with someone who snores loudly, tosses and turns frequently, or has other disruptive sleep habits can lead to poor sleep quality. This can affect the body's ability to regulate insulin, which is a hormone that controls blood sugar levels.

2. If your partner's sleep habits prevent you from getting enough sleep, you may become sleep deprived. Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to insulin resistance, which is a precursor to type 2 diabetes.

3. When your sleep is disturbed, your body produces more stress hormones like cortisol. Elevated cortisol levels can lead to insulin resistance and increased blood sugar levels.

4. Sharing a bed with someone who has different sleep-wake patterns than you can disrupt your circadian rhythm. This can affect the body's ability to regulate insulin and glucose levels.

5. Having a bad sleep partner can also lead to unhealthy behaviors like snacking late at night or not getting enough exercise. These behaviors can contribute to the development of diabetes.

It's important to note that having a bad sleep partner is just one of many factors that can contribute to the development of diabetes. Other risk factors include obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, and genetics. If you are concerned about your risk of developing diabetes, it's important to talk to your doctor about ways to reduce your risk.

Also read: Diabetes: How to control blood sugar? 4 lifestyle changes