Harnaaz Sandhu exudes boss lady vibes in jumpsuit with white sneakers

Harnaaz Sandhu has been grabbing the headlines since the time she was crowned Miss Universe in December 2021. The beauty queen regularly shares her sizzling pictures and videos on her Instagram and her latest photo has once again gone viral on the internet.

Hailing from Punjab, Harnaaz has been exuding boss lady vibes in her latest Instagram post. She can be seen posing confidently in a printed jumpsuit with white sneakers. Captioning her photo as "Stronger than before", Harnaaz has once again hit back at trolls who body-shamed her after her recent weight gain due to Celiac disease.

Check out the photo here



While talking to ANI about her disease Celiac and gluten allergy, Sandhu had said, "Nobody knows about my celiac disease where I cannot eat wheat and other edible items. Also if there is a change in place then the body tends to show a certain difference. If one goes to Punjab or any other place then he tends to gain weight or see changes. The same happened to me. I went to New York which was completely new for me."



For the unversed, Harnaaz became the third Indian woman in 2021 to win the Miss Universe crown after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta won the beauty pageant in 1994 and 2000 respectively. Winning the beauty pageant, the Indian diva won the Miss Universe Mouawad Power of Unity Crown estimated to be worth Rs 37 crores.

After her historic victory, in an exclusive conversation with DNA, Harnaaz had described her journey as, "I think the three words that describe my journey are gratitude, original, and always being focused. And throughout my journey I have always been talking about these three things, believing that, manifesting that and that made me win."