Exclusive: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu REVEALS why she hid her first beauty pageant registration from her dad

21 years after Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe crown for India, Punjab's Harnaaz Sandhu made the country proud yet again by winning the title and bringing back the crown. We recently spoke to Harnaaz about her Miss Universe journey and more.

Here are some experts:

Q. You are only the third Indian woman in the history to have won the Miss Universe crown. How would you describe your journey?

A. I think the three words that describe my journey are gratitude, original and always being focused. And throughout my journey I have always been talking about these three things, believing that, manifesting that and that made me win.

Q. In one’s journey there are supporters and opposers. Who has been your biggest support? Also, is there any kind of opposition you faced in your journey?

A. I think everyone who either uplifts you or suppresses you through their comments or anything, they all are supporters according to me, because all are taking out their valuable time, and showcasing their advices or just commenting about something they believe in. And everybody has the right to say what they believe in. And its just upon me how I want to take those comments and I have the ability to have a positive outlook towards difficult circumstances or maybe comments. And I know what to ignore and what to focus on. My family, my friends and the whole Miss Diva organisation has been so kind, so respectful, and always made me feel stronger and I think that is what really means to me at the end of the day.

Q. We’ve heard that when you registered for your first pageant you did not tell your dad until after you won the crown! why so?



A. That's very true. Because my father comes from a different background, my mom comes from a different background. My father is the son of a farmer so its a little difficult for me to make him understand the fashion and the film industry. But once you succeed in something, you realise that this is the time to break the generation gap and that was due to my mom's support because she has always believed in my strengths and made me push towards what I want to do in my life. And it was difficult for me to make sure that my father understands this all, but it was not impossible. Finally, when he realised that I love doing this and I am doing great work, he called me 'Punjab's Sherni'. And since then when I was crowned during my national pageant, he started calling me 'India's Sherni'. Now, I think he will call me 'Universe's Sherni', I will ask him that again. But the time he came to know about this, he supported me like anything and I was not expecting that. On that day, I realised its the generation gap which we think that our parents won't understand but its the way you need to make them realise that this is what I want to do in my life and to build that faith. And specially, the youth who are watching this, I want to tell you guys that always have the support of your family. My family supported me and that's why I am here. That really brings a lot of strength in me when I talk about that.

Q. You proudly exclaimed India at all stages of the pageant and of course the very passionate 'chak de fatte' after your win, that video went viral..How important is it to be rooted in your culture, heritage and show we are proud of our origin while keeping our individual identity intact?

A. Authenticity is extremely important and throughout the pageant Miss Universe looks for that. They look for a girl who is a great speaker, who knows what she believes in, what she wants to do in life, how she takes situations in her life. She is focused, she is steadfast to serve the community, to serve the globe. I have got this from my community se mila hai. We have always been serving and it has added in my values. That 'chak de fatte', doing gidda and bhangra with all the co-contestants at Miss Universe was something which is me. It just comes wherever I go, I make sure ki I leave Punjab and India's touch wherever I go. And it happens automatically because we are doing a lot of great things all around the world and it was my time to make the most out of it. Leave some Indian touch wherever I go.