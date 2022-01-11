Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu turns up the heat in latest video, goes shirtless in floral jacket - WATCH

Harnaaz Sandhu, who is the reigning Miss Universe, has set the Internet on fire with her latest video. The beauty queen is seen wearing a floral jacket with hot pants in the reel as she enjoys her first ferry ride in New York City.

Posting an inspirational caption for the video, Harnaaz wrote, "Everyone has the power within themselves to make their dreams come true! Make it happen with faith and determination to conquer the Universe". Harnaaz chose an apt song for her reel, 'Worth It' by the American girl pop group 'Fifth Harmony'.

Harnaaz had earlier shared pictures from her ferry ride on her Instagram handle on Monday, 10 January. She looked extremely hot and sizzling in the carousel of images that the beauty queen shared. She captioned the photos as "First ferry trip and some delicious Thai food @pinto_nyc All about yesterday" tagging the modern Thai restaurant Pinto Garden in her post.

Hailing from Punjab, Harnaaz made the entire nation proud when she was crowned Miss Universe in December 2021. The beauty queen, who has already worked in two Punjabi films, hopes to enter the Hindi film industry soon. In an interview with DNA, Harnaaz had shared that she looks up to actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra. She said, "Priyanka Chopra has been one of my favourite inspirational actors. The way she has created her own brand, the way she has left everything out and she is always focused. She has been working so hard and her attitude has always remained the same. So, that really makes me feel that if she can go places with her hard work, so even I must work hard and inspire other girls because she has inspired me. And now, it is my time to inspire others too."