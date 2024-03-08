Twitter
Happy Women's Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share on this day

As this special occasion is here, share sweet wishes and messages with your loved ones and uplift the celebrations.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 06:21 AM IST

Today, March 8, marks International Women's Day 2024, celebrated worldwide. This day, along with the entire month of March, is dedicated to honouring women's achievements and highlighting the ongoing struggle for gender equality. The theme for this year's International Women's Day is "Invest in Women: Accelerating Progress," emphasizing the significance of supporting women's growth and leadership development. As we approach the beginning of this meaningful day, here are some top wishes, quotes, and messages to send to the incredible women in your life, reminding them of their strength and importance.

Share these sweet wishes and messages with your loved ones and uplift the celebrations.

Wishes:

  • Happy Women's Day! Today and every day, may you be celebrated for your strength, resilience, and grace.
  • Cheers to the incredible women who inspire us all. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and empowerment.
  • Happy Women's Day to all the phenomenal women out there. You make the world a better place with your presence and power.
  • Here's to the women who break barriers, shatter stereotypes, and redefine what it means to be strong. You are unstoppable!
  • Celebrating the extraordinary achievements and contributions of women around the globe. Happy Women's Day!

WhatsApp Messages:

  • Happy Women's Day! May you continue to shine brightly and inspire everyone around you with your brilliance.
  • Wishing you a day as beautiful and vibrant as you are. Happy Women's Day!
  • To all the amazing women in my life, thank you for being the guiding light and source of inspiration. Happy Women's Day!
  • Today, let's reaffirm our commitment to gender equality and empower women to reach greater heights. Happy Women's Day!
  • Celebrating the strength, resilience, and achievements of women everywhere. Happy Women's Day!

Quotes:

  • "Empower woman, empower the human community. The base on which the world stands is a woman." - Malala Yousafzai
  • "A woman is like a tea bag – you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water." - Eleanor Roosevelt
  • "The best protection any woman can have is courage." - Elizabeth Cady Stanton
  • "Women are the real architects of society." - Harriet Beecher Stowe
  • "Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world." - Hillary Clinton

 

 

 

