Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Foods to help reduce arthritis pain and inflammation

List of foods to reduce arthritis pain and inflammation.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 09:12 PM IST

Foods to help reduce arthritis pain and inflammation
Foods to help reduce arthritis pain and inflammation

Arthritis is a common condition that causes pain and inflammation in the joints. While there is no cure for arthritis, there are many ways to manage the pain and inflammation, including making changes to your diet. Here are four foods that may help with arthritis pain and inflamed joints:

Fish: Fish is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Eating fish regularly may help reduce joint pain and swelling in people with rheumatoid arthritis. Some good options include salmon, mackerel, and sardines.

Fruits and vegetables: Fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants, which help to reduce inflammation in the body. Some options to consider include leafy greens, such as spinach and kale, as well as berries, tomatoes, and peppers.

Nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds are another good source of omega-3 fatty acids, as well as other anti-inflammatory compounds. Some options to try include almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds.

Also read: Ginger as a natural remedy for sore throat: Know how it works

Turmeric: Turmeric is a spice that contains curcumin, a compound with potent anti-inflammatory effects. Studies have shown that taking curcumin supplements can help reduce joint pain and swelling in people with osteoarthritis. You can also add turmeric to your meals for a flavorful and healthy boost.

In addition to adding these foods to your diet, it's also important to maintain a healthy weight and to get regular exercise. Excess weight puts extra strain on the joints, which can make arthritis pain worse. Exercise, on the other hand, can help to strengthen the muscles around the joints and improve flexibility.

Overall, incorporating these four foods into your diet may help to reduce inflammation and alleviate pain in the joints. It's always a good idea to talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian before making any major changes to your diet, especially if you have any underlying health conditions

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: Top sports personalities with most followers on Instagram
Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Khushi Kapoor's unbelievable transformation from teenager to glamorous diva is surreal and inspirational, see pics
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a spring in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.