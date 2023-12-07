Headlines

Lifestyle

Explore stylish and functional men’s clogs on Amazon

Amazon has brought an amazing range of men’s clogs at a very affordable price. Shop now for long lasting and stylish clogs.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Clogs are not only stylish but also incredibly comfortable. Whether you're heading to the beach, running errands, or just lounging around at home, men's clogs offer both fashion and comfort and with the variety of designs available on Amazon, you'll surely find the perfect pair that suits your style. So go ahead and treat yourself to a pair of men's clogs - your feet will thank you. 

SVAAR Men's Lightweight Classic Clogs At Rs 599

  • These Svaar Classic Clogs are built to last, with added ventilation for durability and all-day comfort
  • With their slip-on design, these clogs are super easy to put on and take off, and the pivoting heel straps ensure a secure fit
  • They're not just functional, but stylish too - a simple yet fashionable choice for men that's suitable for both indoor and outdoor wear.

Buy Now on Amazon

DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT Men's Classic Casual Clogs At Rs 699

  • These Doctor Extra Soft Clogs boast a timeless and straightforward design, with a slip-on style for ease of wear and removal
  • Not only are they easy to slip on and off, but they're also built to last
  •  With pivoting heel straps, they provide a secure fit, and their water-resistant material makes them ideal for damp conditions
  •  Their flexibility allows your feet to move more naturally than thicker-soled clogs, reducing knee stress by 7% to 15%

Buy Now on Amazon

BEONZA Men Stylish Clogs At Rs 599

  •  These Beonza slip-on clogs are not just easy to wear and remove, but also incredibly sturdy
  • They even come with pivoting heel straps for a better fit. They're the ultimate everyday footwear - flexible, comfy, and ideal for rainy days, beach outings, movie nights, pool parties, and other casual events
  • These clogs also feature extra ventilation for enhanced durability, making them your go-to choice for all-day comfort.

Buy Now on Amazon

KazarMax mens Kazarmax Men's Clogs At Rs 919

  • The footbed is extra cushioned with an additional heel pad lined with absorbent, odour-free fabric
  • The lining is a soft, odour-resistant microfiber fabric, making these clogs perfect for working from home
  • They're stylish and comfy, adding a touch of flair to men's fashion
  •  To care for these shoes, let them air out regularly to keep them fresh and maintain their natural shape.

Buy Now on Amazon

