Christmas 2022: Traditions and rituals to help make the holiday celebrations memorable

Christmas is a time when loved ones come together, so there are a few traditions and rituals that can be followed to make celebrations memorable.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 03:04 PM IST

The festive season is upon us and Christmas is especially a special time when people start to get into the spirit of celebrating with their loved ones. People decorate their homes with beautiful toppers like bells, balls, stars, and wreaths on the Christmas trees.

However, there is a lot more to Christmas than just decorating trees and eating yummy desserts. Christmas is a time when families and loved ones come together to celebrate, so there are a few traditions and rituals that can be followed to make the celebrations most memorable. 

Gifting 

Gifting is an important part of Christmas celebrations. Everyone gifts something to other members of the family as a way of expressing their love and gratitude.

Christmas Tree 

Almost everyone has a Christmas tree in their home topped with bells, balls, and stars. There is a reason why all these toppers are used in Christmas decorations. Gifts are also kept below the Christmas trees.

Christmas Carols 

Christmas Carols date back to the 12th century but it was in the 16th century that the carols became synonymous with Christmas songs.

Christmas Candles 

Candles are lit during Christmas time. The candles are a symbol of Jesus being the light to the world.

Christmas Cards 

Christmas cards are also a much-loved tradition of Christmas Family, friends, and loved ones exchange greetings on the day to wish peace and prosperity for their loved ones.

