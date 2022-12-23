Paush Amavasya 2022: Last Amavasya of the year TODAY, check shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, do's and don'ts

File Photo

In Sanatan Dharma, the importance of Amavasya Tithi is widely explained. The last date of Krishna Paksha of Paush month is called Paush Amavasya. According to Hindu belief, there is special importance on Shraddha and donation on this day. Many people observe fast on this day to get rid of Pitra Dosh and Kalsarp Dosh. Worshiping Sun God in the month of Pausha is considered the most special.

Paush Amavasya 2022: Shubh Muhurat

According to Udayatithi, Paush Amavasya will be celebrated on December 23, 2022 (today). Paush Amavasya Tithi will begin on December 22, 2022, at 07.13 pm and will end on December 23 at 03.46 pm.

READ | Noida, Ghaziabad schools to open from 9 am due to foggy conditions, check changed school timings in other cities

Paush Amavasya 2022: Puja Vidhi

On this day people bathe in holy rivers, reservoirs, or ponds, etc. and after offering Arghya to the Sun God, offer prayers to the ancestors. It is believed that by doing this, the souls of the ancestors get peace and salvation. After taking bath on this day, water should be offered to the Sun God. On this day, offering pure water, red sandalwood, and red coloured flowers in a copper vessel is considered auspicious.

Donation and Dakshina work should also be done on this day. On this day, you can donate any white item or food item. On the new moon day, there is a ritual of worshiping the Peepal tree and circumambulating the Tulsi plant.

READ | Covid 4th wave scare: Haryana Health Minister makes BIG statement as Omicron variant BF.7 rattles China

Paush Amavasya 2022: Mistakes to avoid

The night of Paush Amavasya is considered the darkest night, so one should not leave the house alone on this day.

On the day of Paush Amavasya, one should wake up early and worship, one should not sleep till late on this day.

Meat, alcohol, and vindictive food should not be consumed on this day.

Elders should be respected on this day. No one should be insulted.

No poor person should be insulted on this day. Charity should be given to Brahmins and poor people.

Paush Amavasya 2022: Significance

On the day of Paush Amavasya, ancestors are pleased by offering food to Brahmins at some pilgrimage. Those people who have Kalsarp Dosha in their horoscope, can get rid of the Dosha by performing special puja on the day of Amavasya.