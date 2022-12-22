Planning to celebrate Christmas and New Year in Delhi NCR? Check out THESE 5 places that you can visit

People have started making plans to enjoy their holiday weekend to the fullest extent possible as Christmas and New Year's Eve approach. For the celebration of Christmas and New Year's, preparations are already in full swing throughout Delhi and the NCR.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions over the past two years, the vibrancy of these festivals has been dwindling a little. But this time, a lot of events have been planned in these areas close to Delhi-NCR because there are no restrictions. Many cafes and restaurants have finished their preparations. The New Year's Eve party will start at 6 pm, according to many of the organisers. Along with western music, traditional dance songs are frequently organised at parties.

Check out THESE places to celebrate Christmas 2022

Hotel Shagrila: Delhi

On January 1st, a concert by Imran Khan will be held at the Delhi Hotel Shagrila. On December 31, the party will begin at 9 p.m. in this hotel.

Studio XO Bar: Gurugram

The Studio XO Bar's New Year's Eve celebration will feature a special event. HUDA Metro Station is close to Studio Exo Bar. You can enjoy numerous programmes that are organised here.

New Year's Bollywood Retro Theme: Noida

You can start the new year off right by attending a party in Noida's Sector-63, which is close to Delhi. The venue for the celebration will be 3 Bro Party & Restaurant.

Time Machine Restaurant: Noida

In Noida, there is yet another eatery that can add spark to you New Year's celebration. This place is renowned for both its elegant decor and mouthwatering meal. Time Machine throws special parties on New Year's Eve with music, entertainment, and other fun stuff.

Radisson Blu MBD Hotel: Noida

Sector 18, Noida, is where you'll find the Radisson Blu MBD Hotel. The top parties in Noida occasionally take place at this hotel. The top international music, shows, cuisine, and beverages can all be found here. This hotel stands out because every age group is taken into consideration when choosing the party's theme.