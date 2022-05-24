Brother’s Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and more

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2022, 06:00 AM IST

Photo: Pixabay

National Brother’s Day is celebrated every year on May 24. This day was created to recognize the special bond between brothers.

This day is mostly observed in the US, but many other countries around the world also acknowledge the day. Australia, Russia, Asian countries like India, and European countries like France and Germany all celebrate brothers on May 24.

The history of National Brother’s Day is somewhat unclear. However, it is believed that the day was created by C. Daniel Rhodes. People have marked the occasion since 2005 on May 24th, and it's a different event from Siblings' Day.

He created National Brother’s Day as a way to celebrate the special bond between brothers. There are plenty of reasons why you should praise your bruv, and Brothers' Day is a perfect occasion for that.

So, here are some quotes, wishes, and messages that you can share with your brothers.

Quotes

1. Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero." - Marc Brown

2. “Because brothers don’t let each other wander in the dark alone.” – Jolene Perry

3. There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother… Oh, how I hated that little boy. And how I love him too." - Anna Quindlen

4. “Brothers are what best friends can never be.” – Anonymous

5. “Never make a companion equal to a brother.” – Hesiod

6. “The younger brother must help to pay for the pleasures of the elder.” – Jane Austen

7. “Who needs superheroes when you have a brother.” – Anonymous

8. "The highlight of my childhood was making my brother laugh so hard that food came out his nose." - Garrison Keillor

9. “The happiest days of my youth were when my brother and I would run through the woods and feel quite safe.” – Rachel Weisz

10. “Brothers are playmates at the beginning and best friends for life.” – Anonymous

Wishes and messages

1. I know my friend will always be there like a true brother. Happy Brother's Day!

2. There’s no other love like the love for a brother. There’s no other love like the love from a brother.

3. “A very Happy Brother's Day to you my dear. When you are around, I know that I am going to be just fine because you are there with me.”

4. A brother is like a gift from God that we can cherish forever. Happy Brother’s day.

5. There is nothing to worry about and nothing to fear because I have my best squad with me to make this like nothing less than a cheer. Happy Brother's Day!

6. Wishing Happy Brothers Day to the best brother in the world.

7. Happy Brother’s Day, dear brother! Thank you for always being the friend and guardian I need!

8. Brothers are what best friends can never be. Happy Brother's Day!

9. Having a brother like you is having someone to fall back on every time I fail and know that it is going to be just fine. Warm greetings on Brothers Day to you.

10. No one feels like you, bro. Happy Brother’s Day!

