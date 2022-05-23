Man with incredible sketching skills draws 5 portraits simultaneously, netizens left amazed

Picture courtesy: Twitter/@BrianRoemmele

Social media is no longer just a source of news and current events; it has evolved into a platform for people to showcase their incredible skills and talents. There are a lot of video on the internet ranging from magical tricks to incredible artwork. One such video recently went viral, showing an artist sketching five superheroes at the same time.

Freehand drawing 5x pic.twitter.com/zazOSb8PGR — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) May 21, 2022

The man does not have five hands because he is human, yet he is nevertheless able to do detailed sketches. The amazing artist is utilising a specially designed equipment with five pencils attached to a single rod. The 26-second timelapse video reveals the guy drawing five amazing sketches of DC Comics' 'Justice League' characters, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and The Flash.

The video was shared by a twitter handle called Brian Roemmele. It has received over 9 lakh views and over 12 thousand likes so far. Many netizens were amazed by the talent of the artist as one wrote, “It's too hard to do, requires a lot of patience”. While another commented, “How is this possible. This is so impressive!”.

READ | Viral video: Lion bites off zookeeper's finger as he teases it through cage