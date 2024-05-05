Jammu Kashmir Terrorist Attack Air Force Convoy Attacked By Terrorists In JKS Poonch

Jammu Kashmir Terrorist Attack: Air Force Convoy Attacked By Terrorists In J&K'S Poonch A vehicle convoy of Indian Air Force (IAF) was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on May 4. The security officials have informed that some military personnel have been injured in the attack and the local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area. Five soldiers of the Indian Air Force were injured when two vehicles in their convoy came under heavy terrorist fire in the Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of J&K. The local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area. The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the General area near Shahsitar. Military personnel have suffered injuries, the officials from the security forces