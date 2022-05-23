Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover shows off his Mercedes-Maybach S650, netizens captivated by number plate

Image Source: Instagram

Ashneer Grover has received national attention as a result of a number of occurrences. The former managing director of Bharat Pe is now at odds with the company's current administration. He rose to prominence, though, after appearing as a judge on the reality television programme Shark Tank India. As previously said, Ashneer like high-end vehicles and owns a few of them.

The former MD uploaded a photo on social media of himself with his Mercedes-Maybach S650. The licence plate "ASHNEER G" is going to be placed on the white Mercedes-Maybach S650. Grover has posted the picture on his official Instagram account, along with the following caption: “The new number plate.”

These numbers are sought after by many Indians who have spent tens of lakhs of rupees on special numbers. India's most costly registration number has a value of Rs 25 lakh. Photoshop or a bespoke false registration number plate may have been employed by Ashneer, since custom registration plates are not yet permitted by the government of India.

Ashneer's fame grew on Shark Tank, he admitted to the producers that he enjoys driving high-end automobiles. However, he has a lot of vehicles stored in his garage which includes an Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Toyota Innova and a Hyundai Verna.