Noida man tries to recreate Ajay Devgn stunt for social media, lands in jail

Often youngsters, these days, try to portray themselves as heroes on social media to get more attention and likes on their posts and videos. But sometimes such acts can boomerang and this is what exactly happened with a 21-year-old man in Noida. In a bid to make a video for his social media followers, this youngster actually landed in jail.

The Noida police arrested the man for performing dangerous stunts on road. The video showing him standing on two moving SUVs on a city road went viral, after which he was arrested, police officials said on Sunday. The 21-year-old had got the video shot for posting it on social media. The two SUVs used for the stunt have been confiscated by the police.

The video was shared by the official Twitter account of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar. In the video, the man is seen trying to copy the stunt performed by actor Ajay Devgn in his debut film Phool Aur Kaante (1991). He has also been seen driving carelessly and performing wheelies on his bike on a busy road.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police said that they have taken preventive action against him. He risked not only his life but that of other people on the road, the police say. A case has been registered under the Motor Vehicles Act.

"The youth, who performed dangerous stunts on vehicles and bikes, was arrested by the police station Sector-113 Noida and the vehicles used in the stunt were seized," the cops wrote on Twitter. Netizens are happy with the quick action and have been thanking the police on Twitter.