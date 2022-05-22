Father and son's reaction after buying second-hand bicycle goes viral

Screengrab from the viral video

In a video that is going viral on social media, a man and his son’s priceless reaction can be seen finding joy.

After seeing this video, one can say life is all about living in the moment and finding joy in little things.

The video is posted by IAS Officer Awanish Sharan, in which a little boy can be seen jumping with happiness when his father took home a second-hand bicycle. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and their reactions are just priceless.

In the video, a man can be seen putting a garland over his new second-hand bicycle and worshipping it. His son can be seen jumping up and down with joy. The little one also worshipped the bicycle with his father and the moment is just super heartwarming.

Sharing the video, IAS Sharan wrote, “It’s just a second-hand bicycle. Look at the joy on their faces. Their expression says, they have bought a New Mercedes Benz.”

Check out the video here:

It’s just a second hand bicycle. Look at the joy on their faces. Their expression says, they have bought a New Mercedes Benz. pic.twitter.com/e6PUVjLLZW — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 21, 2022

