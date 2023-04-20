Search icon
Australia officially announces Saturday as first day of Eid Al Fitr 2023

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

As announced by the Australian National Imams Council, Eid Al Fitr 2023 will take place on Saturday, April 22.

“The Australian Fatwa Council is pleased to announce to the Australian Muslim community the following: Friday, April 21, 2023, will be the last day of Ramadan 1444AH,” the council said in a statement.

The statement added that Eid Al Fitr will be on Saturday, April 22, which also marks the beginning of Shawwal 1444AH.

Also known as the Feast of Fast-Breaking, Eid Al Fitr is a religious holiday that marks the end of Ramadan and the start of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar. Schools and businesses close on this day or alter their working hours.

Eid Al-Fitr celebrations last three days in some countries such as Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Among the dishes usually present at the Eid breakfast in Australia is sheer khurma (a dish of dates cooked in milk). 

As in most countries, Muslims in Australia head to mosques to perform the Eid prayer, “Salat Al Eid,” in the congregation. Most worshippers don traditional clothes and travel to the mosque on this unique day.

As well as praying in congregation and sharing special meals with family and loved ones, Muslims perform other charitable deeds on Eid to complement those done during Ramadan. 

These include, among others, giving charity to the poor, visiting families and friends, and offering small amounts of money to children for diligently engaging in Ramadan practices.

For greater spiritual rewards, some also fast six days -- consecutively or intermittently -- during Shawwal. Islamic tradition says observing these additional post-Ramadan days in Shawwal amounts to fasting for an entire year. 

 

