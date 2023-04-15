Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s love story: Lesser-known, interesting facts

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s love story: Lesser-known facts

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant in December last year and as soon as the news of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement surfaced, people started wondering about their love story and how the two first met.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of billionaire businessman Viren Merchant, who is theCEO of Encore Healthcare.

According to reports, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are childhood friends but they started dating each other at a much later age. Reports claim that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant spent a lot of time together as kids as they used to hang out in similar circles.

After completing his schooling, Anant Ambani went to Brown University, Rhode Island to pursue his higher education, while Radhika Merchant went to New York University.

The runours of Anant Ambani dating Radhika Merchant first started when a picture of the two wearing matching olive green robes went viral.

The rumors got stronger after Radhika Merchant attended the weddings of Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani. Radhika Merchant attended the rituals of Ambanis and posed for photos with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. During Isha Ambani’s engagement at Lake Como in Italy, Radhika Merchant came to the venue with Anant Ambani in a red dress.

Radhika Merchant was also spotted at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s son, Prithvi’s first birthday bash.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally got engaged in a roka ceremony at Srinathji temple in Nathdwara in the presence of close family members.

The Ambanis kater hosted a lavish engagement party which was attended by the who’s who of Indian film and business circles.