100 aircraft, 18 tonnes food, 25000 wine bottles: World's most expensive party ever, it destroyed...

The Shah decided to organise a grand celebration in Iran to commemorate the 2,500th anniversary of the Persian Empire.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

In contemporary times, Iran is often perceived as a strictly Islamic nation. However, half a century ago, it was not uncommon to witness women donning Western attire on the streets. The year 1979 marked a significant turning point for Iran as it underwent an Islamic revolution, culminating in the establishment of an Islamic Republic. 

The revolutionary wave led to the replacement of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, by Ayatollah Khomeini. The catalyst for this historic transformation was the opulent celebration hosted by Mohammad Reza Shah, recognised as the most extravagant party in history. Let's delve into how this event reverberated and ultimately contributed to the seismic shift in a 2,000-year-old monarchy.

In 1941, Mohammad Reza Shah, who was one of the wealthiest individuals of his time, came to power. However, half of his country's population still lived below the poverty line. The Shah was influenced by Western culture and held liberal views, opposing strict practices like the hijab. Religious clerics were displeased with his proclamations and anyone opposing the Shah's policies was often imprisoned.

Why was the party held?

The Shah decided to organise a grand celebration in Iran to commemorate the 2,500th anniversary of the Persian Empire. Although the party took place in 1971, preparations had begun a year earlier. When it was observed that there were insufficient facilities for guests to stay in the capital, the decision was made to hold the party in a barren desert.

A complete transformation of the area, called Persepolis, took place, covering a 30-kilometre area. This was also where the tomb of Cyrus the Great, the first emperor of Persia, was located. On one side, the Iranian population struggled with a lack of clean drinking water, while on the other side, preparations were underway for the event in the barren desert.

The guest list turned the party into an international event, with representatives from 65 countries and their delegates attending. To give the illusion of a jungle in the desert, 50,000 birds were exported. However, within a few days, all the birds died because they were not accustomed to the desert environment.

The world's most expensive party

A city of tents was created in the desert to accommodate the guests. Even for making tents, 40 trucks and 100 planes were imported from France. The festival included 18 tons of food, 180 waiters, 25,000 wine bottles, and tight security arrangements. Suitable ambiance was created for visiting kings, queens, and politicians from around the world. The party was so grand that it earned the title of the world's most expensive party.

After the three-day royal extravaganza, all the guests departed. However, now the Shah had to face his people. News spread in the media that the party had cost $100 million. When the Iranian public, residing on the fringes, learned about this expenditure, their anger against the Shah escalated.

Critics of the Shah and Iranian Shia cleric Ayatollah Khomeini, who was living abroad at the time, began to gain support. Following the title of the world's most expensive party, protests against the Shah and monarchy continued to grow.

By 1979, the situation had deteriorated to the extent that the Shah had to flee his own country with his family. Khomeini returned to Iran during this period, and under his leadership, the Islamic Republic of Iran was established. Islamic law was enforced throughout the country, and the new laws included severe punishments for women not wearing the hijab, ranging from 74 lashes to up to 16 years in prison.

