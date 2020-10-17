VIDEO: Sam Curran takes blinder to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane in DC v CSK IPL 2020 match

In chase of a target score of 180, DC got off to a terrible start after CSK pacer Deepak Chahar picked up two early wickets in quick succession.

Sam Curran held on to an absolute blinder to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane during Delhi Capitals' IPL 2020 clash against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday (October 17).

In chase of a target score of 180, DC got off to a terrible start after CSK pacer Deepak Chahar pulled off an efficient caught&bowled effort to remove Prithvi Shaw for a duck off the second ball of the chase.With this early dismissal, Ajinkya Rahane walked out to formed a stand with opener Shikhar Dhawan in the middle.

The duo played some good shots but only managed to add 26 runs before Rahane was sent back to the dressing room after an excellent fielding display.With MS Dhoni looking for some early wickets, Chahar was asked to bowl his third over in powerplay and that worked excellently to CSK's favor as the Indian pacer struck off the first bowl of the 4th over.

Chahar's half pitched ball was picked up early by Rahane who muddled the ball towards the offside. However, Sam Curren was appointed on fielding duties on that part of the field and the allrounder pulled off and excellent reaction catch to end Rahane's stay at the crease.Ajinkya made 8 runs on the day as DC got reduced to 26/2.WATCH VIDEO: Opting to bat first, Sam Curran (0) failed to open his scoring and was sent back to the pavilion in the first over of the innings by Tushar Deshpande. Shane Watson joined Faf du Plessis in the middle and stitched a solid 87-run partnership for the side. Anrich Nortje scalped the second wicket for his team as he dismissed Watson (36) in the 12th over.Ambati Rayudu and Du Plessis had a 22-run brief stand for the third wicket before the latter was bagged by Kagiso Rabada in the 15th over. Du Plessis played a knock of 58 runs studded with two sixes and six fours.



CSK skipper MS Dhoni promoted himself up in the order but failed to have an impact on the scoreboard. Dhoni (3) was caught behind the stumps off Nortje. Ravindra Jadeja and Rayudu accumulated 50 runs for the fifth wicket. CSKfinished at 179/4 in 20 overs.

For Delhi Capitals, Nortje claimed two wickets while Rabada and Deshpande bagged one wicket each.