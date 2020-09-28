Trending#

'Shuru hote hi khatam': Twitter brutally trolls Virat Kohli's 3-run knock for RCB against MI

Netizens brutally troll Virat Kohli's 3-run knock in the RCB vs MI IPL match


Virat Kohli, kohli, IPL 2020, IPL in UAE, RCB, MI, RCB vs MI, MI vs RCB, Dream11 IPL

Virat Kohli

Snehadri Sarkar

DNA webdesk

Sep 28, 2020

Virat Kohli failed to deliver for the third time in a row for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as he lost his wicket cheaply during his side's IPL 2020 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday (September 28).

Earlier in the day, MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and welcomed Virat Kohli's RCB to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium.

Openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal got RCB off to a flyer as they added 59 in the first six overs of the match.

But Kohli was soon called into action after Trent Boult dismissed Finch for 52 with excellent delivery.

However, the RCB skipper once again looked unsure with his shots and failed to find his feet during his 11-ball stay.

Rohit Sharma's masterstroke move to bring in Rahul Chahar back into the attack worked wonders as the young spinner picked up the valuable wicket of Virat with excellent delivery.

This slow knock ended up triggering memes on Twitter as fans brutally trolled the RCB skipper.

